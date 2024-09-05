The Social media has become a place where Internet users share discounts and incredible promotions they find. Usually, it is Dollar Tree, which often offers impressive products for as little as $1.25. In this case, a former employee of the chain from stores shared which are the best beauty items to buy.

The woman wrote in the social network Reddit the ideal recommendations for perform skin cares and daily makeup (daily skin care routines) in an economical way. Among other products, recommended a mascara from the Wet n Wild brand which according to her, has incredible quality and is easy to apply.

Then he recommended another product of the same branda mascara. At the same price, surprised the former employee with its qualityThe mascara has a pretty natural finish and is great for everyday use. However, the formula is not the most water-resistant, so it is not recommended for dry skin.

Finally, she recommended blush Siky Blush by Beauty Benefitsalso at the same price as the previous ones. The formula used by the brand allows a uniform application and blends well. However, to achieve the desired intensity, the product must be applied several times.

The famous chain of stores gained a lot of popularity on social media because it offers imitations of high-end products, at a lower cost and with similar qualityThe company has more than 16,000 stores distributed in 48 states of the country.

The store It is known for offering similar products at a lower price.without being from the main brand, but with almost identical quality. This type of articles They are known as “dupe” and are very popular with buyers, who share recommendations on TikTok, Redditamong others.