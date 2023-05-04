Redfall sadly it didn’t turn out to be the huge success that many expected from a game from Arkane, a highly regarded studio. In this regard, he also said about him Phil Spencerthe head of Microsoft’s gaming division, saying he was “disappointed and angry” about did not meet expectations of the Xbox community.

“There is nothing more difficult for me than disappoint the Xbox community and see that he loses confidence. I’m disappointed and angry with myself,” Spencer said. launch, which rightfully backfired a couple of weeks before release. And the critical response wasn’t what we wanted.”

Spencer later explained that Microsoft intends to leave full creative freedom to its studies, as done for example for Sea of ​​Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush, but at the same time it must have a continuous flow of quality games out and with Redfall in this sense the objective was missed.

“What can we learn? How can we do better? Of course we can step in and do quality checks, but one thing I don’t want to do is go against creative inspirations of our development teams. When a team like Rare wants to make Sea of ​​Thieves, when Obsidian wants to make Grounded, when Tango GameWorks wants to make Hi-Fi Rush when everyone was expecting The Evil Within 3, I want to give teams a creative platform where they can push their skills and their aspirations, but we also need to have a great selection of games in continuous release that surprise and satisfy our fans and in this case we have not achieved that goal and for that I apologize.

Spencer later hinted that postpone Redfall further it probably would have been useless, since it would have been impossible to change its default setting. He further promised that the Arkane team is taking community feedback into account, working on a patch to support 60fps on Xbox Series X|S and future updates.