Katikulla’s murder | The investigation is progressing slowly, the statements may take months

A murder took place at the hotel in Vuokatti at the end of April. According to the police, it may take months for the police to receive the necessary statements.

Hydro The investigation into the murder in Katinkulla continues slowly. It may take months to get statements, informs the Oulu police.

The police suspect that a murder took place in the hotel located in Vuokatti on the night before Saturday, April 29. The victim was a woman in her 30s.

The police found the body on Saturday based on a tip. The suspect had told an outsider that he had hurt another person.

The police suspect that the perpetrator is a 30-year-old man who died the following day at noon in a collision with a truck in Kärsämäki. The man’s Volvo was found on the side of the road in Kajaani, but he was driving a different car in his fatal crash.

The victim and the suspected perpetrator lived in Haapavedi. The police have not publicly commented on the relationship between the two.

Now the police informs that the preliminary investigation continues as a technical investigation, for which the police are waiting for statements. In addition, the police have spoken to people and made inquiries.

According to the police, there is still so much to clarify about the events and their course, that the police cannot tell more about them without jeopardizing the preliminary investigation.