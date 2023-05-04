The disastrous launch of Redfall it’s definitely the topic of the week, and maybe it will keep it going until the next arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but we want to try to take the matter from another point of view in this case. After rightly criticizing the work of Microsoft and Xbox, let’s try to see if there may be some possibility of redemption for the Arkane game, if only to try to change the tone of the discussion a bit, which by now seems to have said everything there was to say, in terms of criticism. Could Redfall be the protagonist of a “comeback” in the style of Cyberpunk 2077 or Sea of ​​Thieves? Difficult, but not impossible, perhaps following an intermediate approach between the two projects in question. There is no need to recall the disaster that was the launch of CD Projekt RED’s RPG, being still quite close, but looking further back we can recall that the Rare title also received a similar reception, and the Metascore still visible testifies to this , although the situation of the pirate game is now profoundly different.

The situations of the two previous games were different: Cyberpunk 2077 was a technical disaster at launch, but the game already had its features and content in place, while Sea of ​​Thieves was flawless on the technical front but extremely lacking in content . Redfall is perhaps worse off than both, because it shows evident problems in both sectors, but at least something could solve it in the next period. On the other hand, a game with strong multiplayer elements and some live service influence, if anything, has a chance to evolve over time, which is very difficult for other types of games. Meanwhile, we start from the technical problems, which are present in abundance. The major ones concern bugs, deficient artificial intelligence and performance to be improved, especially on consoles: these are elements that can be corrected with updates, also waiting for the famous 60 fps on Xbox which should be on its way.

This is the ‘easy’ part, so to speak, and it might even be enough if nothing else to offer a truly satisfying gaming experience. Eliminate the problems ofartificial intelligence and bump the frame-rate to 60 fps on consoles, to begin with, it could already put Redfall back on track and this could happen in a relatively short period of time. It is more difficult to improve the contents, but considering the type of game it is not an impossible mission: the open world offers ample spaces to fill, also because for the moment it appears to be decidedly empty. The advantage here is offered by the charm of the setting: Redfall, if nothing else, has been well characterized in general terms but it needs more points of interest, more structured “quests” and a more developed lore, which somehow satisfies the exploration of the environments.

Over the long term, Redfall’s strength will necessarily come from cooperative multiplayer, therefore it is on this aspect that Arkane should focus, perhaps, starting from the correction of a rather gross problem, or rather the progression of the story linked exclusively to the host of the game. It must be said that the elements unlocked on the gameplay structural front are also valid for fellow players (skills, experience levels and more), but correcting the story progression block for other players who do not host the game would stimulate definitely more the multiplayer game.

The presence of the game on Game Pass it could represent an important element in the long run, because it keeps it available to a wide audience that can enter it at any time, therefore these corrections can also take place over a rather long period of time and still manage to improve the situation. Of course, such a launch leaves an indelible mark, but Redfall is not said to be completely lost.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.