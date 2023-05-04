Home page politics

A study commissioned by the Telekom Foundation proposes a radically new working time model. Overall, teachers in Germany work too much while they lack the time for their core business of all things: learning with the students.

This study is unlikely to please the school ministers – and neither will the public. Contrary to popular belief, German teachers are chronically overworked and overworked. They work an average of 50 hours a week. The pedagogical problem is that only a good third of this working time falls on the core business of the teacher: teaching students.

That is the main message of a study by the Telekom Foundation, which came to a radical conclusion for teachers’ working hours. “The German model has been valid for 150 years and is simply out of date,” said the foundation’s managing director, Ekkehard Winter. “We can no longer afford a system that is so inefficient in using teachers’ valuable time.”

The author of the study, former Berlin State Secretary Mark Rackles, therefore proposes testing an annual working time model. Rackles calls for teachers to be freed from non-pedagogical tasks and to bring more transparency into their everyday work.

The paper contains a bitter pill for education policy. While education ministers are considering either increasing teachers’ working hours or reducing their part-time quota, Rackles recommends the opposite. “If you want to increase the volume of pedagogical work, then you shouldn’t start with an increase in working hours that can hardly be placed.” The consultant and the Telekom Foundation are not the first to criticize the current strategy for combating the shortage of teachers. Teachers’ associations, but also independent experts, warn against driving teachers out of the classroom with additional work pressure.

The working time model for teachers has significant shortcomings, writes Rackles. “It promotes a chronic overload of employees, it shows low resource efficiency and almost no ability to adapt to new developments.” The teaching staff of the 40,000 schools is the largest group of employees in the public sector with almost one million people. However, they are subject to “actually unregulated and potentially unlimited working hours.” The existing working time model thus violates occupational health and safety regulations.

Two-thirds of teachers’ working hours are indefinite

The study states in black and white what a large part of the population does not believe from the teachers. In addition to the 21 to 30 compulsory lessons, which vary from country to country, teachers fulfill many other tasks. These are largely indefinite in terms of time. The tasks range from school trips to administration and team meetings to substitutions and the often time-consuming correction of class work. This increases the actual working hours to 49 to 56 hours per week.

Although many of the facts that Mark Rackles has brought together are well known, one thing is surprising when reading: How little attention the educational administration deals with the resource of the teacher’s workforce. The author cites the results of the school barometer, which recorded severe health problems among teachers. Accordingly, 62 percent often or very often suffer from physical exhaustion. Only 15 percent of educators think their workload is adequate. And for eight out of ten teachers, weekend work is the norm. The federal states as employers indirectly recognize the basic problem of the health burden – for example by recommending prevention offers and health portals.

Nevertheless, the countries are not changing the problematic working model. “Neither at supersonic speed nor at all has anything substantial changed in the mandatory hour model in question with its recognized weaknesses and disadvantages.” Rackles scoffs at a sentence made by former Minister of Education Annette Schavan in 2003. At that time, Schavan had made a recommendation. The “no longer in our time and no longer in our understanding of school” working hours for teachers should be changed at supersonic speed. But that didn’t happen. Rather, the first school ministers are now even increasing the teaching load of the educators.

Strong leaders should solve the problem

Of course, for the author there is no easy way out of the dilemma of overburdened teachers with an increasing shortage of teachers. Rackles proposes pilot tests with annual working hours and a clear definition of time requirements, which can be implemented relatively easily in the existing system. The decisive factor for a new working time model is strong school management.

His paper follows up on the demand made by the chairman of the Telekom Foundation, Thomas de Maizière. In order for the allocation of global budgets to “result owners Schools” can succeed, Rackles writes, “the school administrations must be strengthened as central players in the new working time model.” In short: They can then define the working hours of their teachers themselves outside of the classroom. Of course, the German school system is a graveyard of school and pilot projects. And the school principals have proven to be the most important managers of schools during the Corona crisis. However, so far no federal state has granted them more powers for this. (Christian Fuller)