That Redfall had had a less than brilliant launch everyone realized it to some extent, but now we have a fact that confirms the extent of the failure of Arkane Studios’ latest title: it failed to enter the top 100 of the best-selling titles on Steamclassified by total revenues and not by units sold.

It is true that Redfall is also present on Game Pass, but considering that titles such as Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Pentiment and the recent Hi-Fi Rush, to name others, which were immediately available on Microsoft’s subscription service at launch, have not struggled to enter the charts in their first week, the failure appears quite obvious. Or, at least, it is impossible not to perceive it as such.

However, let’s see the top 10 of the Steam week: