Reached by the microphones of the “Corriere Della Sera”, Jasmine Carisi she let herself go to some unpublished statements regarding her private life. In particular, the famous singer spoke about her parents, Al Bano and Loredana Lecciso. Let’s find out all the details together.

As the 80th birthday of Al BanoJasmine Carrisi has decided to break the silence on the relationship that he has with his parents. Young she made it through an’interview issued to the “Corriere Della Sera”.

Carrisi did not set herself any problems in answering some of them private questions about your own family. The girl was very clear about Al Bano and Loredana Lecciso and became the protagonist of one shock statement:

I didn’t experience the situation very well: it weighed me down to see the newspaper headlines, the covers or the sometimes exaggerated news on TV. It struck me as odd that everyone knew or assumed they knew what was going on in the house. It’s always been like this since I was little, then you get used to it. Were they supposed to be more reserved? I would have preferred that nothing circulated. She certainly formed me, let’s put it this way, but as a daughter it’s not nice to see certain things.

Anyway, in addition to the complicated periods that have affected her past, there are also numerous ones in Jasmine’s life positives. One of the latter is the special bond which he has with his brothers:

We are many, but there is no concept of Christmas as an extended family, those things like holidays all together. With my other brothers we live at different times, also because we live in different places: we are all scattered around the world.

Finally, the girl did too important revelations on Romina Power. These are the few words which he pronounced towards the American singer: