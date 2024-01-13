The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Qingde, who won the elections in Taiwan, announced his readiness to dialogue and cooperate with mainland China during a press conference on Saturday, January 13.

“I will follow the constitutional system of the Republic of China, will be neither modest nor arrogant, will maintain the status quo, and, based on reciprocity and respect, will replace deterrence with exchanges, confrontation with dialogue,” he is quoted as saying. Zaobao.

In addition, the politician indicated his determination to protect Taiwan. Qingde stressed that as long as there is parity and dignity, Taiwan is willing to communicate and cooperate with China to create the well-being of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and achieve peace and common prosperity.

Earlier that day, elections were held on the island of Taiwan. As a result of the registration, three politicians were nominated: Qingde from the Democratic Progressive Party, Hou Yu from the Kuomintang and representative of the Taiwan People's Party Ke Wenzhe. Later, the candidate from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party on the island, Qingde, won the election of the head of the regional administration.

On January 11, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said that Beijing demands that Washington not interfere in the elections in Taiwan and not send any signals to those in favor of the island's independence. The statement came after the US announced it would send an “unofficial delegation” to the island after elections there.

Also in December, the President of the People's Republic of China, during his meeting with US President Joe Biden, told him about plans to reunite Taiwan with the mainland. It was noted that the Chinese side plans to gain control of the island peacefully, and not by force.

The conflict between China and Taiwan escalated following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island in August 2022. The Chinese side considers Taiwan its territory, and therefore views visits to the island by officials from other countries as support for Taiwan's independence.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who had lost the civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The US openly supports the Taiwanese authorities.