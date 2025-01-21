The Galician full digital consulting firm, Redegal, announces its imminent incorporation into BME Scaleup next January 23rd. This milestone marks the beginning of a new stage for the company, supported by recent investments in technology, a solid financial strategy and a capital increase that has exceeded expectations.

During the last year, Redegal has consolidated its international presence by investing in new markets such as Portugal and has expanded its client network, highlighting the launch of Boostican advanced solution for ecommerce that has already generated tangible results in sectors such as fashion, sports, cosmetics and parapharmacy.

Integrated into the Binnacle Data framework, Boostic represents one of the company’s most important strategic bets to lead the digital transformation. During 2024, the technology company has also opted to strengthen its team with the incorporation of different profiles as well as internal promotion, something that the company highlights as a basis within its policy of adapted career plans.

The firm has managed to strengthen its financial position with a significant reduction of 22% of bank debt in 2024 with respect to 2023, endorsed by the founding partners of the company, all in order to invest in the development of new solutions and customer acquisition.

With a historical CAGR growth of 25.9% between 2020-2023, the strategy followed by the company has laid the foundations for sustainable growth and the achievement of ambitious goals. objectives planned for 2025 and 2026.

Anchor Investor

The recent capital increase of Redegal has closed in 3.8 million eurosexceeding expectations of three million. Furthermore, it has allowed the entry of Axon Partners, which joins the Vázquez and De Prado families as an anchor investor, demonstrating the investors’ confidence in the quality of Redegal’s clients and the potential of its business lines.

The Executive President of Redegal, Jorge Vázquez, highlighted that this moment symbolizes “the commitment of the Galician company to excellence, innovation and growth”, so “we are excited” to take this step towards BME, that will allow you to accelerate your projects and consolidate your leadership in the digital field.