Assumes the end of the energy tax, but tries to save the revaluation of pensions
The PSOE and Sumar Government debuts this Wednesday in the 2025 parliamentary race with a practically assured defeat. But the Executive negotiates against the clock in search of cushioning the blow and reducing damage, because if things go wrong, failure…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Government #negotiates #clock #avoid #double #defeat #Congress
Leave a Reply