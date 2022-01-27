Last week it was revealed that Twitter was already starting to experiment with the idea of ​​implementing NFTs within the platform, and it seems that Reddit was inspired by this idea because these popular internet forums also intend to, in the future, incorporate NFT’s to be used as profile pictures.

According to a report from TechCrunch, Reddit has already started testing this new feature internally, which would allow users to use a NFT as an avatar. However, the idea is still in very early stages of development and we don’t know when or if it would ever be implemented on the platform. Tim Rathschmidt, spokesman for RedditHe had the following to say about it:

“We are always exploring ways to provide value to users and communities on Reddit. We are currently testing the possibility of using NFTs as profile pictures (avatars) and verifying ownership. This is a small internal test and no decision has been made about scaling or deployment.”

However, this would not be the first time that Reddit trying to get into the NFT business, as last year they launched their own NFT known as CryptoSnoos, but the users did not receive it in the best possible way, so they want to test the waters again to see how it works for them this time.

Publisher’s note: One would think that Reddit would be one of the platforms where the NFT business would have a better chance, but it seems not. At this point, it is clear that the users of that community have no interest in the NFTs of the platform, and if the first time it did not work for them, I do not understand why they would try it again.

Via: TechCrunch