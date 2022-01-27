Santos did not start from scratch with Inter de Limeira this Wednesday (26), in the debut of the teams in the Paulista Championship. Peixe played throughout the second half with one player less, after midfielder Gabriel Pirani was sent off shortly before the break. The match was held at the Major Levy Sobrinho stadium, in Limeira (SP).

Without coach Fábio Carille, who tested positive for the new coronavirus (covid-19), Alvinegro Praiano was commanded by assistant Leandro Silva. After a first half of little inspiration, Santos tried to surprise the hosts in the final stage, but felt the lack of rhythm. With one more, Inter pressed for victory, without success.

On Saturday (29), Santos will host Botafogo-SP at Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP), at 11 am (Brasilia time). On the same day, at 6:30 pm, Inter visits Ponte Preta at Moisés Lucarelli, in Campinas (SP).

In a simultaneous duel to the one in Limeira, Ituano overcame Novorizontino by 2-0 at the Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu (SP). Forwards Aylon and Rafael Elias scored the goals for the home team, which made their debut in Paulistão this year. The visitors, who had already lost Palmeiras 2-0 last Sunday (23), accumulated their second defeat in the competition.

The two teams return to play on Sunday (30). At 4 pm, Galo de Itu faces São Paulo at Morumbi, in the capital of São Paulo. Tigre measures forces against Mirassol at 8:30 pm, at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi stadium, in Novo Horizonte (SP).

Earlier this Wednesday, São Bernardo defeated Água Santa 1-0 at Inamar District, in Diadema (SP). Midfielder Paulinho Moccelin scored the goal for Bernô, who faces Palmeiras on Saturday, at 16:00, on the First of May, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). Then, at 6:30 pm, Neptune seeks rehabilitation in front of the Railway Station at Arena da Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP).

