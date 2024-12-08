Red warning for snowfall in the mountain range in Asturias and orange on the coast due to wind gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated a red warning for snowfall in the Cantabrian Mountains and Picos de Europa since midday this Sunday due to heavy snowfall, with accumulations of more than 40 centimeters above 1100-1200 meters predicted. It is a new warning of the storm, which keeps the coast on orange alert, both on the western and eastern coasts, due to strong winds of up to 74 kilometers per hour (force 8) decreasing to 50 to 61 km/h (force 7) and combined sea of ​​up to 7 meters.

Minutes before eleven in the morning, the Principality of Asturias sent a civil protection SMS alert reminding us of the red warning of extreme risk due to adverse meteorological circumstances, asking people to avoid driving through the areas affected by the forecast snowfall.

The snow that has fallen since last night at high altitudes in the Principality of Asturias already forces people to drive with chains through nine mountain passes and two roads in the regional network, although the main accesses to the Community through the port of Pajares (N-630 ) and the AP-66 highway were not subject to restrictions early in the morning.

According to data from the DGT and 112 Asturias, the ports in which chains or winter tires are mandatory to be able to circulate are San Isidro, Leitariegos, El Connio, Tarna, Cerredo, Valdeprado, Somiedo, San Lorenzo and Window. The section that runs between Sotres (Cabrales) and the border with Cantabria of the AS-264 (access to Tresviso) and the one that goes from Tuiza to the port of La Cubilla, in the council of Lena, is in the same situation.

The State Meteorological Agency predicts that widespread rainfall will continue throughout the day in Asturias, especially in the eastern third and in the Cordillera, where it will be persistent and in the form of snow at levels that can drop to 800 or 1,000 meters of altitude. altitude during the afternoon. In addition, there will be a notable drop in maximum temperatures in large areas of the southern half. Very strong gusts of wind on summits and extreme east.