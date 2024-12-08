The 19-year-old, who fled after shooting a man to death in September 2023, was arrested during a routine check for not carrying his documentation

The National Police have arrested a man in the Alicante town of Elche 19 year old young manof Algerian nationality, who had a European Arrest and Surrender Order (OEDE) issued by the French authorities for crimes of homicide, murder and serious injuries.

A citizen security patrol identified the person arrested on public roads after a routine check. The fugitive did not have any type of documentation, so he was taken to police stations to be identified.

The agents consulted his affiliation in the National Police databases, verifying that the extradition order was against him. The acts of which he is accused were committed in September of last year in the French town of Lorient.

The convicted person faces a sentence of life imprisonment for being the author of the murder of another man whom shot with a firearm in the chest. The detainee has been placed at the disposal of the Central Investigative Court of the National Court, the body in charge of carrying out the procedures for his subsequent extradition.