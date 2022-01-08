The situation of the global pandemic of COVID-19In addition to the countless tragic repercussions, many of the most well-known entertainment media are also seriously changing, including cinema. In particular, several of the Pixar films are already moving almost instantly from theaters to subscription service Disney +, or they are even missing the appointment with the cinema, as in the case of the new film Red

In fact, despite the problems, we can at least say that the Internet and streaming services are certainly alleviating the various economic sufferings that could derive from lockdowns, in the more than sacrosanct attempt to reduce the escalation of infections. Well, the brand new Pixar animated work (original) Turning Red, will arrive on March 11 and at least in Italy and the United States, it will not really be presented in theaters.

In fact, in the USA, and a little around the world, the situation with the infections is critical, so in its context the presentation of the film on the known digital platform streaming, which among other things should also partially alleviate the economic damage caused by the fact of not being able to launch the film normally, for the entertainment giant.

However, the producers of the House of Ideas are still determined to keep the parallel release on multiple levels for future films that will probably continue to arrive almost always on Disney +, but with a launch delay length that will likely depend on a case-to-case basis.

Certainly, however, that the announcement of three films arrived instantly on the subscription service (Soul, Luca And Red), is seriously creating a real trend that is not necessarily confined to historical period dramatic that we are experiencing.

For those interested in the plot of Red, let’s talk about a story of “metamorphosis” like Luca (already available on Disney + from June) which goes to insert the very young girl Mei Lee, a very determined girl even if a little clumsy, in the typical adolescent context.

The metamorphosis, if we can define it that way, lies in the fact that the young woman will tend to transform into a giant red panda, whenever he will find himself dealing with strong emotions, such as anger, shame, but why not, also joy. Also as probably in Luca and in Soul we will talk about growth and maturation in a very difficult age such as adolescence.