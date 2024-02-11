Inspector General Carsten Breuer believes this is the case in view of Russian threats to NATO required that the Bundeswehr become “war-ready” within five years. “That doesn’t mean there will be war. But it is possible,” he told “Welt am Sonntag,” according to AFP. At the same time, Breuer admitted that the Bundeswehr could only make some promised capabilities available to NATO later than planned.
According to Breuer, war fitness is a process that Germany must go through. Given the potential military threat posed by Russia, “that means five to eight years of preparation for us.” The inspector general added: “Because I am a military man, I say: in five years we must be ready for war.”
Germany wants to keep 35,000 soldiers on very high alert in the future for NATO's new deterrence and defense strategy. This includes a fully equipped and operational army division from 2025 and another division from 2027. According to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), there will also be up to 200 aircraft and ships as well as military support capabilities.
