Inspector General Carsten Breuer believes this is the case in view of Russian threats to NATO required that the Bundeswehr become “war-ready” within five years. “That doesn’t mean there will be war. But it is possible,” he told “Welt am Sonntag,” according to AFP. At the same time, Breuer admitted that the Bundeswehr could only make some promised capabilities available to NATO later than planned.

According to Breuer, war fitness is a process that Germany must go through. Given the potential military threat posed by Russia, “that means five to eight years of preparation for us.” The inspector general added: “Because I am a military man, I say: in five years we must be ready for war.”