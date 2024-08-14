Ciudad Juarez.- Medical personnel from the Red Cross in Salvárcar reported to authorities the arrival of a man with injuries caused by a knife.

Investigative agents from the Injuries Unit of the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office arrived at the scene and investigated where and how the attack occurred.

Initially, the report indicated that the injuries had been caused by a firearm.

However, medical personnel from the distinguished institution confirmed that they were sharp weapons.

The place is searched by municipal agents and elements of the Mexican army.