01/20/2025



Updated at 1:05 p.m.























The years teach us to see the whole and not just a part of what may interest us, that the trees do not cover the entire forest. And that a good opinion, argued contrary to the general one, is as valid as the predominant one. One …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only