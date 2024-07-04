USA, Biden: final decision by weekend: the president is close to withdrawing his candidacy

It’s no longer a mystery to anyone, Joe’s re-candidacy Biden to the presidential elections USA of November against Trump is hanging by a thread after the flop of TV debate to CNN. In which the head of the White House appeared in difficulty and admitted to “not having given his best“, clinging to the excuse of the two international travel tiring at the G7 in Puglia and in France. Now Biden is playing it all in one weekend, tomorrow night the Interview recording at ABC and on Sunday it will be at Philadelphia for a rally. Two key tests to show the world that he is still capable of leading the world’s leading power. But in the meantime his most loyal that they are abandoning him, the New York Times revealed that he confessed to an ally his serious intention to withdraw.

“If he fails to convince the public in the next few days that he is ready for office after his disastrous performance in last week’s debate, he will think about retiring“, writes the New York newspaper […] “President […] understands that his next appearances will be over the holiday weekend (today in the US is Independence Day, a national holiday, ed.) they must be fine. He knows that if there are two more events like that (negative ones like the debate, ed.), then we could be in a different situation.” The former president also Barack Obama, After the official post-debate endorsement, he apparently confessed by phone to Democratic officials who contacted him that “If Biden’s race was difficult before, it is even more so now“.

Finding a replacement, however, is not at all easy. for the Dems, all the polls indicate that the possible candidates in his place have been clearly defeated by Trump. The only one who would have any hope is the former president’s wife, Michelle Obama. But she does not seem inclined to follow in her husband’s footsteps and at this point the real favourite to take Biden’s place and challenge Trump is his vice president Kamala Harris. But after the great rise, a new era began for her too. steep descent which caused her to lose popularity among the Democratic electorate. On migrantsfor example, his thinking is closer to that of Trump than Biden’s: “Let’s help them at home“, said Harris, chosen precisely to defend minorities and manage the issue of migrants. She has never recovered from that and her number of gaffes is even higher than Biden’s.