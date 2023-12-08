Horner takes a pebble off his shoe

Christian Horner he is the longest-serving team principal in the paddock. The English manager made his F1 debut at the helm of Red Bull when the team born from the vision of Dietrich Mateschitz inherited the structures of Jaguar, making its debut in the Circus in 2005. After 18 years, Horner is still regularly on the command deck of the Milton Keynes team which boasts the beauty of seven Drivers’ titles and six Constructors’ titles, a total of 13 world titles in just 19 F1 seasons.

And to think that according to what Horner declared at a press conference in Abu Dhabi, no member of the paddock in 2005 or 2006 could have ever imagined that the team of ‘party people’ and ‘cinema’ liveries would become a steamroller from 2010 to 2013 and from 2022 to now. “Just under twenty years ago we were perceived by other teams as a party team that didn’t take the competition seriously – Horner’s words – but since 2009 we started winning. Since 2014, the change in regulations and other circumstances have prevented us from continuing to be consistently at the top, but as soon as we had a competitive engine again we returned to expressing an excellent level. The secret was the fact that the central nucleus of the team did not fall apart in the seven very long years in which we did not win.”

Verstappen ‘plastered’ in Qatar

Horner emphasizes that it is essential in F1 to enjoy and celebrate every success: “We need to celebrate every success because we don’t know when the next one will arrive“. Max Verstappen didn’t have it repeated twice on Saturday in Lusail when he became world champion for the third time in his career after the Sprint in Qatar. “He was on his fourth or fifth gin and tonic”related Horner who defined the Dutchman “plastered” (i.e. drunk) on the night between Saturday and Sunday. Celebrations that did not prevent Verstappen from winning the Grand Prix the following day with Oscar Piastri admitting that he had lost to a driver who had had a ‘brilliant’ evening the night before.