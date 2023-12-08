AOC It has been producing good quality gaming monitors for years now; obviously being a constantly evolving sectorit is necessary to keep up with technology and always offer new products.

The monitor responds precisely to this need U27G3X we are talking about today, the latest born together with the “different twin” U32G3X and designed almost exclusively for recreational use.

But before going into detail let’s start with a quick overview.

Unboxing and contents of AOC U27G3X

The box that contains our monitor is, as you can see, imposing and massive despite the fact that we are talking about the smallest of the new screens from the Taiwanese manufacturer. Outside we find, as usual, both the image of the product and its most salient features; once we open the package we realize how the dimensions are justified by very protective packaging, essential for such delicate products.

Inside, once the generous polystyrene packaging has been discarded, we find the monitor obviously, the power cordThe pedestal arm it’s a cross pedestal easily assembled, a HDMI 2.0 cable it’s a Dpi 1.2 cable and the inevitable support manuals.

The panel itself looks very elegant, with its absence of frames and a slender pedestal and with a slim design including a hole through which to pass any cables, but which in my case it was completely hidden by the monitor itself.

Assembly is very simple: the arm fits into the interlocking panel and the pedestal contains a self-tightening screw so within a few minutes we are ready to turn on our monitor and play.

Support comes in handy as it enables us to tilt the monitor down or towards up for about twenty degrees in total and rotate it horizontally 30 degreesso as to always have an optimal vision regardless of the position we take in relation to the monitor.

In the case of U27G3X we’re talking about a panel IPS Ultra HD 27″ capable of returning clear and bright images to the user, taking advantage of the connections HDMI And PPE present on the back, together with the 3.5mm audio jack.

To complete the equipment of the monitor, on the lower part we find 5 keys with which to manage the ignition and the various settings at our disposal; it must be said that this is an inconvenient and cumbersome option, which we can certainly get used to but a more functional solution, such as a remote control, would certainly have been appreciated.

The refresh rate is also very respectable, with maximum peaks of 160Hzmore than enough to enjoy the latest generation games at the resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels; there is also no shortage of features that are perhaps a little underestimated but equally important such as theanti-flickering and the filter for blue lightuseful when you spend a long time in front of the monitor.

Just a latency 1ms and a brightness a 400 nits they complete the characteristics of a good product, however with some caveats.

Tested the model sent to us for review with both PlayStation 5 that with Xbox Series SI noticed that playing with slightly older titles or with a number of FPS lower than the average of current titles, the image was reproduced with some difficulty causing a certain (and annoying) ghosting or moving forward in spurts. A problem that didn’t arise when playing on PlayStation 5 at the height of its current power and with fairly recent titles such as Gotham Knights. In this case, among other things, the filter HD of the game, combined with the capabilities of the panel gave us very high quality graphics.

AOC U27G3X is available for purchase starting from mid-November at the recommended price of €539.00.