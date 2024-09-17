The Red Bull Crisis

For 7 races now, Red Bull has lost its way to victorya surprising result, especially considering the dominant 2023 season which saw the Anglo-Austrian team win a whopping 21 of the 22 races on the schedule.

The difficulties of Verstappen and Perez are also highlighted by the fact that they have only achieved a podium in the last five weekends, which meant that McLaren-Mercedes had overtaken the constructors.

Nightmare Correlations

It’s no secret that Red Bull is having problems in finding a satisfactory correlation between the data collected in the wind tunnel and those subsequently verified on the track. This led to several corrections at the undercarriage level, with interventions also arriving in Baku that worked on Perez’s car, who was fighting for the podium before the accident, but not on Verstappen’s.

The team principal’s statements were surprising. Christian Horner in the post-match of Azerbaijan, still on the subject of correlations: “We went back through all the past developments and it turns out that The first error was found with a fund update in Barcelona 2023. That was the Grand Prix where Checo started having problems with the car. We didn’t really consider it, though, because then Max won.”

As reported on the pages of FormulaPassion.it by our Carlo Platella, at the Spanish GP last year on the RB19 we saw “a major update to the RB19, not as flashy as the one in Baku, but no less significant. The underbody edge has been altered from the previous version, suggesting there have been subtle changes along the underside as well. The most obvious change, however, has been the diffuser, which has gone squarer, taking inspiration from the competition.”

The consultant Helmut Marko is convinced, however, that the wrong path was taken much later, at Imola 2024; while technical director Pierre Waché is convinced that after the Monza race the team has understood which areas of the floor are causing the instability of the RB20. But time is running out: 7 GPs and 3 Sprints remain.