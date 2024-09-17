Apple has made available watchOS 11the latest software update for its smartwatches. This new version introduces features such as the new Vitals app, training load tracking, more pregnancy support, a smarter Smart Collection, the All Good feature, the Translate app and the ability to activate even more functions via the double-tap gesture.

The new app Vital Signsfirst of all, it allows you to monitor your health status on a daily basis, checking at a glance important values ​​detected during sleep, including any sleep apneaand receive notifications when they fall outside of a typical range. Training Load monitoring helps you make informed decisions about your training, especially when preparing for a major event. watchOS 11, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18 also offer additional support during pregnancy, showing changes in your physical and mental health and allowing you to log common symptoms.

The new Vital Signs app

Smart Collection gets even smarter, suggesting widgets based on time, date, location and daily routines. There are also three new watch faces: Photos, Flow and Reflections. Plus, Activity rings are even more customizable, allowing you to adapt them to your schedule and pause them without compromising your streak of achievements.

The function Everything OK comes to Apple Watch, allowing you to launch it directly from the Workout app to share your location with friends and family. The app Translatenow also available on Apple Watch, offers instant translations right from your wrist. Finally, the gesture double tap lets you navigate within any app and interact even more intuitively with Apple Watch using just one hand.

The new Translate app for Apple Watch

watchOS 11 also introduces the new app Tidewhich lets you better plan your open-water activities while monitoring sea conditions. The Workout app offers more workout types, including the ability to create custom workouts for pool swimming. Apple Maps shows trails in U.S. national parks and lets you create custom routes for walking and hiking. The new ticketing experience in Apple Wallet lets you see even more information, and Tap to Cash lets you send and receive Apple Cash by simply holding your Apple Watch close to someone else’s Apple Watch or iPhone.

watchOS 11 is a significant update that brings a host of new features and improvements to Apple Watch. With a focus on health, personalization, and intelligence, watchOS 11 makes Apple Watch even more useful and versatile. The update is available today for Apple Watch Series 6 and later, and requires iPhone XS or later running iOS 18.

And what do you think? Are there any new features that you think could be particularly useful? Let us know in the comments below.