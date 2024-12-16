In a global context marked by geopolitical tensions and armed conflicts, the delivery of the multifunctional frigate INS Tushil of Russian origin to the Indian Navy stands as a symbol of cooperation and friendship between India and Vladimir Putin, despite the challenges Moscow faces due to lack of Ukrainian engine supplies. This situation illustrates how the war in Ukraine has turned a former ally into a military competitor.

On December 9, INS Tushil was commissioned in a ceremony held at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, in the presence of Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. This frigate, redesigned for naval warfare operationsrepresents not only a technological advancement for the Indian Navy, but also a crucial step in military collaboration between both countries.

The frigate is the seventh Krivak III class ship of Project 1135.6which has historically been powered by engines from Ukraine’s Zorya-Mashproekt plant. However, the war has led Russia to face restrictions on the supply of these engines, resulting in the sale of some of its frigates to India, which has managed to secure supplies directly from Ukraine.

The Indian Middle The Indu explains that, during the ceremony, Rajnath Singh highlighted India’s “commitment to peace and security in the Indian Ocean region”, emphasizing the crucial role of the Indian Navy in combating piracy and arms trafficking. “Our Navy is a security provider in the region,” said India’s defense chief, underscoring the importance of maritime cooperation in an increasingly complex security environment.

The sale of frigates to India so as not to lose business

According to information from expert media in weapons and military forcesINS Tushil joins a number of modernized frigates already operating in the Indian Navy, but its delivery has been subject to multiple delays, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, the war in Ukraine. Despite these challenges, the ship is Equipped with advanced technology and an arsenal of modern weaponsincluding BrahMos cruise missiles and a Shtil-1 air defense system.

The frigate, described by specialist media, which can also operate with anti-submarine helicopters, presents a design that combines stealth and combat capability on the high seas. Its construction is a reflection of India’s growing focus on the concept of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”which promotes self-sufficiency in defense and technology.

However, the situation in Russia is complicated. Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Ukraine has limited supplies of engines to Russia, forcing Moscow to modify its shipbuilding plans. Even though India has managed to obtain the necessary engines, the situation has left Russia with an incomplete naval fleet and dependent on external supplies.

The other manufacturers that punished Russia

According to information from Reutersin 2022 the Finnish Wartsila suspended its business with Russia. At the same time, the German company MAN Energy Solutions He also suspended training to use his equipment for the Kremlin.

Wartsila, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of marine and energy equipment, stopped all deliveries and sales to Russia and Belarus due to the war in Ukraine and took steps to “follow the European Union’s sanctions framework as it evolves,” a company spokesperson said.

“As part of this, training on the use of our naval engines/technology for Russian legal entities has been stoppedregardless of the nationality of the people. Such training can be offered to Russian citizens working for non-Russian legal entities. However, the training cannot be offered to individuals, regardless of nationality, who are resident in Russia,” the spokesperson said.

Additionally, two shipping sources told the agency that MAN Energy Solutions had also suspended training for the use of its equipment in Russia. A company spokesperson said it was “complying 100% with the sanctions imposed” on the Kremlin. MAN Energy Solutions said separately in a statement that all existing contracts and orders related to Russia “they have to be reviewed on a case by case basis”.