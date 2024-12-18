After a Checo Pérez’s “terrible” seasonAccording to Christian Horner, team manager at Red Bull, The Mexican driver will not continue in the energy drink team in 2025. The confirmation of the news released this Wednesday through the official channels of those from Milton Keynes thus puts an end to one of the most talked-about soap operas of the year in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything Checo. After four successful seasons together, Sergio Pérez and Oracle Red Bull Racing have reached an agreement to separate by 2025,” the team wrote in a brief message shared through the official profile of the social network X.

So, Checo Pérez is left without a seat for the 2025 season after 14 years at the top of motorsportshaving shown himself to be, in his best moments, one of the best drivers in the middle zone, but the Mexican had the opportunity to have a winning car, as shown by his eighth position in the championship this year.

For his part, the driver responded to the thread of that publication with a heartfelt farewell letter: “I am extremely grateful for the four years with Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with an incredible team. Driving for Red Bull has been an experience unforgettable and I will always treasure the success we achieved together. We broke records, we achieved great achievements and I had the privilege of meeting so many wonderful people along the way,” the Mexican began in his text.

“I want to say a huge thank you to every single person in the team, from management, engineers, mechanics, catering, hospitality, cooking, marketing and communications, as well as every single person in Milton Keynes. I wish you all the best for the future“He added before sending a message to his partner.

“It has also been an honor to race with Max [Verstappen]having him as a partner all these years and sharing our successes,” he commented towards the Dutchman to conclude with a message of affection to his audience. “A special thank you to all the fans around the world, especially the Mexican fans for all their unconditional support day by day. We’ll see you soon. And remember… never give up!”, he concludes.





Liam Lawson points to his seat

Checho’s replacement is not yet known, but everything indicates that he will be Liam Lawsonone of the great promises of the Austrian structure’s academy, who has already competed in 11 grand prixes as Daniel Ricciardo’s substitute at RB. The New Zealander would be Max Verstappen’s fifth teammate at Red Bull, and would have the difficult task of helping the four-time world champion defend his crown, and also to reconquer the Constructors’ World Championship that McLaren has taken from the ‘red bulls’.

For his part, at RB, Isack Hadjar will most likely occupy the seat that Lawson leaves vacant. The Formula 2 runner-up will have the opportunity to face Yuki Tsunodawho faces his fifth season in the team aspired to by Pepe Martí, the Spaniard from the Red Bull academy who debuted as a winner in F2 in Yas Marina.