The blanket is suddenly short

From winning 21 out of 22 races in 2023 to a streak of four races without a win that Max Verstappen has not experienced since 2020 when Mercedes was still the undisputed dominator of F1. Red Bull RB20 had started 2024 giving the impression of being able to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, but from Miami onwards the championship took a completely different turn with seven drivers who have already climbed onto the top step of the podium.

All the Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren drivers have won in 2024, the only driver from a top team who has not yet won this season is Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. This data shows how much more difficult the RB20 is to push to the limit compared to the RB19. The growth of its rivals – with a year’s delay according to technical director Pierre Waché – has completed the work and now the Milton Keynes team The conquest of the two World titles will have to be fought for from Zandvoort to Abu Dhabi with Max Verstappen having a safety margin over Lando Norris (78 points) while Red Bull has only a 42-point margin over McLaren.

“McLaren has a wider operating window than us at the moment. – explained the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner as reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com – the RB20 on the other hand has a very narrow operating window and that is what is causing difficulties for our drivers and engineers. We need to recover something in terms of balance to widen the operating window, we are aware of this and we are concentrating all our energies on this aspect”. Horner did, however, point out that when the RB20 is in the window it is a car capable of expressing considerable performance: “If the car is in the window we can even be on pole with four tenths of an advantage like what happened in Austria”.