On January 14, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will face each other to play the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Before the match, the culé coach, Xavi Hernández, held a press conference to answer a series of questions prior to this final that will pit two football giants against each other:
How does the squad face the final?
As you can imagine, very motivated and excited. This is the ideal scenario for a footballer. Playing in a Super Cup final in a Clásico is an unbeatable setting. We must try to play the game we played last year. Impose our personality and dominate with the ball. I think we have to be honest and we are a hair less fit than Madrid, but it is a final and it is at 50%. You can never predict what is going to happen. We are in the ideal place, where we wanted, the first final of the season.
Will you return to the four midfielders? Does it depend on Pedri?
Nothing depends on Pedri. Pedri is one hundred percent and we will see. The idea is very clear to me. The identity has to be the same. Regardless of whether we play with three strikers, four forwards, four or six midfielders, the idea does not change. The idea is to play with the DNA that we played with 30 years ago and that Cruyff imbued us with. The path we are looking for is that of last year. And our idea will not change. Faithful to Cruyffism.
Do you sign winning without deserving it?
When has Barça won without deserving it? What has happened is the opposite many times, that we have not won when we deserved it. It could be a match of 200. For example, this year in Anoeta. I insist. We will be faithful to Cruyffism and the Barça DNA. We will insist on how. There may be times when it doesn't work out for us.
Is the idea clear?
Yes. And the names. And what we have to do is impose our personality, without further ado. I hope we get a game similar to last season.
Araujo on the side?
I can't give clues, I don't want to do Ancelotti a favor. Tomorrow you will see the names and the idea. Araújo is a guarantee and it is wonderful how he has improved with the ball since we arrived.
What is at stake as a coach?
I'm playing for a title, but I arrive more relaxed than last year. I arrive calmer, with more rest. And Ancelotti is hungry. Madrid is always hungry. Even the best Barça in history had to go to the Bernabéu to win the League 2-6 because they always want to win. Madrid is seeing a strong Barça.
How is Bucket?
The other day he played diminished. We appreciated the change because his back hurt but he had the fortitude to continue. And he is giving us a lot and he will continue to give us. Outside and inside. I think Madrid will be very aware of him. With Carvajal, with Valverde, whoever he plays with. But Madrid knows that we have potential on the left.
How much does Bellingham condition you?
We don't focus on any player because otherwise we would go crazy. We are talking about top-level footballers. From Bellingham I would highlight his arrival, his timing of arrival. An extraordinary footballer.
