Club América has already begun its preparation for the Clausura 2024 tournament and more movements are still expected in Coapa, one of them was the hiring of Cristian 'Chicote' Calderón and the transfer of Salvador Reyes to Necaxa.
Furthermore, in recent hours the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo He stated that Club Necaxa is looking to acquire the services of the Argentine winger Leonardo Suarezalthough in recent hours some versions have assured that both directives would be planning to make an exchange that involves the azulcrema element and the Mexican youth of the Rayos, Heriberto Jurado.
According to newspaper information RECORDthe little activity of the Argentine player in the Águilas would force the player to leave the team and with this, the Ave would seek to obtain Heriberto Jurado.
However, the same source reveals that the South American player would not be very convinced of going to Aguascalientes, since leaving the current champion would be difficult for the player, in addition, he could see more activity with the team's participation in the Concachampions Cup this semester. .
As if that were not enough, another point that could stop the negotiation is that the Eagles already have three players who can play on the left wing. Same position as Heriberto Jurado, However, it should be noted that the azulcrema team will have to reduce an NFM place for the next tournament and the youth option would be beneficial in the short term.
