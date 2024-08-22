Liam Lawson’s future gets the first – half – confirmation, waiting for the second part, the fundamental one, in which he will know where he will run starting from January 1, 2025.

The Australian driver has been at the center of the Formula 1 driver market for a few months now, first because of Daniel Ricciardo’s unsatisfactory performance, then because of Sergio Perez. In both cases, the drivers he could have replaced have recovered or have cashed in on trust linked to external factors, such as, for example, the money guaranteed by sponsors.

For this reason, Lawson is still out of the Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls games and will be – barring sensational twists – until the end of the season. But 2025 will be his year.

Over the last few hours, Liam has received the certainty of being at the start of the next Formula 1 World Championship as a regular driver. Helmut Marko made this status official.

“The decision regarding Liam Lawson’s future will be made in September,” he told Kleine Zeitung, an Austrian newspaper, but added a key part of the story: “He will definitely be a racer in one of our cars next year.”

The September decision will reveal which car Lawson will race, a Red Bull or a Racing Bulls. This news also provided a collateral certainty and is linked to the fate of Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo.

Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

With Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda already confirmed for next season – the Japanese signed the annual renewal only a few weeks ago, while the three-time world champion still has a very long contract with Milton Keynes – the seats of Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo are hot again.

Although Sergio Perez had his contract renewed a few weeks ago with a two-year deal, he came very close to being fired after Spa-Francorchamps. Only a financial issue saved the Mexican at least until the end of the year. Daniel Ricciardo has recovered after a nightmare start to the season, but it is likely that his place could be taken by Lawson starting in 2025.

At this point, Ricciardo’s only hope of staying in Formula 1 is Red Bull. If Perez were to be sidelined, the Australian could be cleared to return to Milton Keynes. Conversely, his Formula 1 adventure could end on December 31 of this year.

“I know that performance is my best friend,” Daniel said today. “And I know what I can do, what I am capable of and what will put me in a good position to stay in the Red Bull family for next year. I am focused on that.”

“But speaking about Liam, we saw him race last year and he did very well, he did a great job. I think he deserves a seat. In a way, I’m happy for him. He’s a driver who deserves it.”

“For me, I think the future is a bit uncertain, but if I do well I’m sure there will be a place for me somewhere.”