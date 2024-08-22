A viral video is going viral online, showing an imaginary parade of world leaders, created entirely with artificial intelligence. This video, which has attracted the attention even of Elon Muskhas become a social media phenomenon. Using AI to animate the faces of the powerful in a virtual catwalk, the video has captivated millions of users, offering a stylish and visually striking satire of global politics.

The Creative Use of Artificial Intelligence

The video was made using sophisticated artificial intelligence techniques, which allowed the faces of world leaders to be realistically animated in a surreal parade. The AI ​​recreated details with impressive precision, from facial features to the clothes they wore. The result is a mix of satire and digital art, which offers a new perspective on the most powerful people in the world.

Elon Musk’s reaction on the parade of the powerful

Elon Muskknown for his interest in the intelligence artificial and new technologies, shared the video on his social media, helping it go viral. Musk praised the creativity behind the project, highlighting the potential of theIA not only in the technological field, but also artistic.

Conclusion

The “parade of the powerful” is an example of how AI can be used to create content that not only entertains, but also provokes reflection on society and politics. As AI continues to evolve, projects like this demonstrate its potential to influence popular culture and public discourse.