Blastomycosis, Gilchrist disease or North American blastomycosis is an infection caused by inhalation of the fungus ‘blastomyces dermatitidis’. This type of fungus is found in decaying wood and soil.

Causes of blastomycosis

Contact with infected soil

To contract blastomycosis it is necessary for the fungus to enter the human body through the lungs. This happens, for example, when coming into contact with moist soil, often where there are leaves and decaying vegetation. The fungus then spreads to the rest of the body, especially the skin and bones.

It is a rare disease, which occurs in only a few countries in the world, for example the United States, Israel, Canada and Saudi Arabia. Blastomycosis tends to infect more easily those people who have a weakened immune system.

Symptoms of blastomycosis

Variety of symptoms

Symptoms do not always appear, even if the lungs suffer from the infection. When they appear, the most frequent are:

– Pain in bones, muscles and joints.

– Shortness of breath (dyspnea).

– Feeling of tiredness.

– Fever and chills.

– Dizziness.

– Productive or dry cough.

– Chest pain.

– Profuse sweating.

– Spots, pustules and pimples on the skin.

Diagnosis of blastomycosis

Physical examination and analysis

The doctor will observe the symptoms in a physical examination of the patient. If you suspect infection, you can use various tests to confirm the diagnosis. The most common are chest x-rays, saliva and urine tests. It is also advisable to perform a biopsy of an area of ​​the skin that presents symptoms.

Blastomycosis treatment and medication

Antifungals or antifungals

In case of mild or moderate blastomycosis, the regimen is the administration of itraconazole, an antifungal. If the infection is severe, it can be life-threatening and is treated with amphotericin B, an antifungal. If the infection is not treated, there is a risk of developing complications that can even cause death.

Blastomycosis prevention

Caution in risk areas

The best way to avoid this disease is to avoid traveling to areas where cases of blastomycosis frequently occur. And when you are in these areas you should avoid moving through places with wet soils and decaying trees and leaves.