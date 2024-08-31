Red Bull disarmed

“Something happened from Miami onwards. From then on, the victories we achieved were all thanks to Verstappen’s class. We have a lot of data, but we have no idea what we did wrong.“. Helmut Marko he made statements reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com which are even worse in perspective than today’s result obtained by Red Bull in Qualifying at Monza. The RB20s did not go beyond the fourth row and with the two McLarens on the front row the lead in the Constructors’ standings is seriously at risk already in tomorrow’s race.

The Austrian manager admitted that Red Bull’s engineers don’t know what’s wrong with the RB20 and apparently neither does Verstappen’s attempt to race with a old background in Zandvoort has given results according to Christian Horner.

“Luckily there is a week off before Baku – added Marko – from Zandvoort to Monza we couldn’t do anything, but now the situation is becoming serious and the complexity of current F1 doesn’t make analysis processes easy. Possibility of recovering in the race? It’s unlikely anyone will be able to escape, but if the problems we had today also occur in the race it certainly won’t be possible”.