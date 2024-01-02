You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The earthquake, in principle, alerted the Japanese authorities about a possible tsunami.
It is believed that people may be trapped under the remains of 14 buildings.
The 7.6 magnitude earthquake that hit the western coast of central Japan on Monday has left at least 30 dead, state broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, which says there may be even more people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.
The city of Wajima, about 500 kilometers from Tokyo and located very close to the epicenter of the earthquake, is the hardest hit by the earthquake, which caused the collapse of about 25 buildings, many of them private homes.in this town of about 27,000 inhabitants.
It is believed that there may be people trapped under the remains of 14 of these buildings, NHK added, citing the local fire department, which is carrying out rescue operations.
