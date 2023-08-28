Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Roofs torn off, trees uprooted and lightning strikes: Italy is currently being hit by the “Poppea” low pressure system, which is causing devastating storms.

Milan – Severe storms are raging in Italy. While the German Weather Service (DWD) warns of flooding in Germany, heavy rain showers are causing flooding and power failures in several regions of Italy. The “Poppea” low-pressure area, which sweeps across the country from the north, is responsible.

Poppea Especially the north of Italy Thunderstorms, storms, hail, heavy rain

Storms are raging in Italy: red alert in many regions – there is a risk of flooding

In Lombardy and Liguria, the storm uprooted trees and tore off roofs. Lombardy has issued a red alert. According to the Italian Ministry of Health, this means an “emergency situation in which people’s health could be at risk”. Orange alert applies in Liguria, as well as in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, the province of Bolzano, large parts of Piedmont, parts of Tuscany and Veneto. Orange alert is currently also in Mallorca: Bad storms with gusts of wind up to 100 km/h are rolling over the island.

The storms in Italy lead to landslides that block important roads. © LaPresse/dpa

The Italian weather portal ilmeteo.it warns that “Poppea” has now developed into a Mediterranean hurricane. “The energy is so high that the thunderstorms that form will be so strong that they will throw off huge amounts of water and hail within a few minutes,” writes the portal. From Monday (August 28) the effects will be felt for at least 48 hours – most severely in northwestern Italy, i.e. in Liguria, Piedmont and Lombardy.

Storms and floods: In some regions in Italy, the risk of hailstorms is particularly high

On the night of Tuesday, the storm will move eastward and move the regions of Tuscany, Lazio, Umbria, Lombardy and Emilia Romagna. Thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusts of wind are imminent. Like the Italian newspaper La Republica reports that the risk of hailstorms is greatest in Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio. Italy was only hit by showers with giant hailstones in July – videos showed the extent of the storm chaos.

These alert levels currently apply in Italy

Red: Lombardy

Orange: Liguria, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, province of Bolzano, large parts of Piedmont, parts of Tuscany and Veneto

Yellow: Western Abruzzo, Campania, part of Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Veneto and Piedmont, Lazio, part of Molise, the province of Trento and large parts of Sardinia, Umbria and the Aosta Valley

Blocked subways and power outages are the consequences of the severe storms in Italy

Already at the weekend, Liguria was hit by a heavy cloudburst. The city of Genoa is experiencing flooding due to heavy rain. Subways were closed, shafts burst and the electricity failed, writes La Republica. The railway systems in Novi Ligure were paralyzed by a lightning strike.

Heavy storms with strong gusts of wind in Italy uproot trees. © Einsatz-Report24/imago

In Valtellina, in Sondrio, the torrent Frodolfo burst its banks. Some houses were evacuated as a precaution, like La Republica reported. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in Tuscany after lightning struck the roof of a house. In total, more than 13,000 lightning bolts struck the region within 12 hours. In Brescia, the strong wind caused several trees to fall on Sunday evening. The power lines were severed.

The Brenner railway line is closed due to a landslide

A landslide occurred between the provinces of Verona and Trento due to bad weather. Gardesanastraße is therefore closed in both directions. There are also closures in Lombardy due to landslides. State road 470 from Val Brembana and Passo San Marco is affected.

South Tyrol was also not spared from the severe storms: a mudslide occurred between Steinach in Tyrol and Brenner – the Brenner railway line had to be closed. The lockdown remains noisy South Tyrol News until Monday evening (28 August). River levels have risen throughout South Tyrol, and flooding has been reported in some villages. (tt)