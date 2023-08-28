Home page politics

A report in the Süddeutsche Zeitung about Free Voters boss Aiwanger caused a stir shortly before the Bavarian elections. But there is also criticism of the newspaper.

Munich – A few weeks before the state elections, allegations against Bavaria’s Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger caused a stir. The current chairman of the Free Voters is said to have written an anti-Semitic leaflet while he was at school. The Southgerman newspaper (SZ) had reported on the case. Shortly after the report was published, Aiwanger’s brother Helmut announced that he was the author of the leaflet in which “a free flight down the chimney in Auschwitz” was offered as a “prize” for “traitors to the fatherland”.

Now a teacher at Aiwanger’s former school is apparently speaking up. After an extremely controversial speech during the election campaign in Erding in June, he SZ turned and got the scandal rolling.

Anti-Semitism: SZ report raises serious allegations against Aiwanger

At that time, in 1988, the teacher in question was a member of the disciplinary committee that was deliberating on the punishment for the leaflet. At that time he still spoke of a “sinful youth”. But Aiwanger’s speech in Erding, which Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD), for example, described as coming from “the very, very far right”, also made the teacher, who did not want to be named, feel uneasy. In front of a crowd of thousands of people, Aiwanger had rumbled against the traffic light government’s desired heating law and called, among other things: “Let’s get democracy back.” Aiwanger was accused of hostility to democracy.

35 years after the incident at the school, Aiwanger admits that “one or a few copies” of the leaflet with the anti-Semitic diatribe were found in his school bag, like the ones SZ reported. He “can no longer remember” why he had it at all. He had been summoned to the school principal. As a punishment for Aiwanger, the disciplinary committee had decided that he had to give a presentation on the Third Reich. Aiwanger accepted this “under pressure”.

With regard to his appearance in Erding, the director recently, in a speech at the graduation ceremony at the school, called Aiwanger a bad example of democracy. The teacher is then supposed to tell the director about the leaflet case – the SZ writes about “Auschwitz pamphlets” – informed. Then he turned to them too SZ. Aiwanger has denied the allegations that he was responsible for the leaflet’s content.

At the same time, allegations against the SZ loud. Criticism also came from New Zurich newspaper. The SZ treat “anonymous statements like facts” and confuse things like “journalism with activism,” as one comment says. Media journalist Stefan Niggemeier from the portal overmedia writes that it is “problematic” like that Southgerman newspaper reported on the allegations against Aiwanger. The newspaper would report “not soberly, but ammunition to all those [geben]who assume you have an agenda”, shortly before the state elections. The article “assumes that this research, your own research, may have the power to break the huge ‘wave’ that Aiwanger is riding,” writes Niggemeier. In polls for the Bavarian election, the free voters are in double digits. A continuation of the coalition with the CSU would be easily possible from a purely mathematical point of view.

Case Aiwanger: Politics demands quick clarification – Söder orders free voters

But does that happen at all? The coalition partner is calling for the incident to be clarified. For this, Markus Söder (CSU) has appointed the free voters around Aiwanger to a special committee. This should take place on Tuesday (29 August). The Bavarian opposition and Chancellor Scholz have also increased the pressure.

The Bavarian member of the state parliament Fabian Mehring (free voters), on the other hand, defended his party leader and accused the teacher, who, according to the SZ report, turned to the newspaper, of political intentions. On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “Your former teacher, who gave you a criminal report when you were 16, 35 years later (coincidentally six weeks before elections) hits up the #SZ to ruin you anonymously… think increasingly that many people in Bavaria have a clear opinion on something like that!” (lrg)