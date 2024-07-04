Quintana Roo, Mexico.– The National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) reported that as of 3:00 p.m. (Central Time), 42 municipalities (5 in Quintana Roo and 37 in Yucatan) are on red alert, which implies maximum danger due to Hurricane “Beryl.”

In a press conference held this afternoon, the Governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, explained that the red flags are in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Tulum, José María Morelos and Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen).

In addition, the meteorological phenomenon maintains its frank approach to the coasts of Quintana Roo and 320 kilometers southeast of Cancun and 345 km east-southeast of Tulum, so it is expected to touch territory tonight or during the early hours of tomorrow.

“We will all probably be on red alert shortly after,” he warned.

The President indicated that the Tulum International Airport stopped operations as of 2:00 p.m. this Thursday and will resume them “when conditions allow.”

He noted that Cancun International Airport remains open, but 348 flights have been reported affected.

At the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), he said, non-urgent operations and consultations will not be carried out, as they will be rescheduled.

They encounter resistance and call to stay at home

During the press conference, accompanied by some Municipal Presidents, Mara Lezama called on the population not to leave their homes and the councillors reported that they have encountered resistance from citizens in risk areas to go to shelters.

“We don’t want to have the best photo of the hurricane, we don’t want to have that image of the flying sheet metal, take care of yourselves, protect yourselves. Nature is capricious and a phenomenon, history has shown us the same,” said the Governor.

“They don’t want to go to the beach to live the adventure,” he insisted.

Maricarmen Candelaria Hernández Solís, Mayor of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, reported that she visited Santa Amalia, where almost 90 percent of the population in that rural area did not want to evacuate. There, she said, the National Guard will remain awaiting a change of decision until 5:00 p.m.

Juanita Obdulia Alonso, Municipal President of Cozumel, reported that she also encountered resistance in the ports where an Argentine man did not want to get off the boat, but Civil Protection later convinced him.

Characteristics of hurricane “Beryl”

– Beryl is a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Its center is located 320 km southeast of Cancun and 345 km east-southeast of Tulum, Quintana Roo. It has maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h, gusts of 215 km/h and is moving west-northwest at 31 km/h.

-The cloud bands of “Beryl” will cause torrential rains (150 to 250 mm) and waves of 4 to 6 meters high on the coasts.

-The hurricane prevention zone is maintained from Puerto Costa Maya to Cancún, Q. Roo, including Cozumel; the hurricane surveillance zone from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya and from Cancún to Cabo Catoche, Q. Roo; and the tropical storm prevention zone from Cancún, Q. Roo, to Campeche, Camp.

***Information according to the 3:00 p.m. cutoff