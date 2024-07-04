the process that has been carried out in Argentina Florence Marcowho worked for 11 years in the press department of the Boca Juniors women’s club, has news about her complaint of sexual abuse, after the case led to the conviction of the coach Jorge Martinez. Now, there are several defendants, including the Colombian Jorge Bermudez.

Marco pointed out at the time that while she worked there, several other women were victims of abuse. According to the accusation filed with the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 22 in 2023, the coach not only allegedly harassed and intimidated her, but also groped her.

For this case, Martínez was found guilty of the crime against the institution’s employee and the judge ordered the Colombian Bermúdez to be investigated. Marcelo Chelo Delgadoboth members of the Football Council, that in the trial they tried to discredit Marco’s conduct.

Now, the prosecutor Marcelo Martinez Burgo After taking the testimonial hearings, he decided to charge and request the investigative statements of both and also of Raul Casciniaccusing them of the crime of cover-up of sexual abusel, which carries a sentence of up to three years in prison.

The club’s third vice president until last December is also accused and called to testify. Adriana Bravoin his capacity as head of Boca’s diversity and equality department.

At the time, Burgo managed to have two parallel files opened: one for false testimony against Bermúdez and Delgado, who declared that Marcó had not told them anything about sexual abuse prior to the criminal complaint being made public, and another for cover-up.

“Here everything happened because of a confusion. During the trial, the judge asked the Patron and Chelo when they had learned of the case and he was not precise. Both I and my defendants understood that he was asking about the moment when it was known that there was a criminal complaint. That is why Bermúdez and Delgado declared that it was through the press, because that is how it was. If they had been asked clearly about whether they had information about some kind of incident between Marcó and the coach Martínez before, they would have answered yes, because they knew that there was some discomfort but never sexual abuse,” he says. Sebastian Rodriguezlawyer for the former Boca players, to TyC Sports.

Considering that this is the same prosecutor who is in charge of the trial against coach Martínez, if this materialises, the situation of the former footballers would become extremely complicated, according to reports in the Argentine press.

