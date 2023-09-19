Are you looking for a job and don’t know where to look? We bring you excellent news, because the company Walmart will offer more than 6 thousand employment opportunities in its last massive recruiting event of the year.

Its about Recruit Fest 2023 that will take place this September 18 and 19 throughout Mexico, where people interested in finding employment will be able to learn about thousands of job opportunities, which also include people with disabilities.

The event will take place this September 19 and 20 throughout Mexico, at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Continue reading this article to find out the requirements, schedules and participating locations.

As we already told you, the massive recruitment event will take place throughout the Mexican Republic, so it is important that you prepare your documents for hiring.

What documents do I need?

In order for you to be hired in one of the thousands of vacancies that will be offered, you must present the following:

Birth certificate

RFC

curp

INE

IMSS social security number

How can I participate in the Recruit Fest 2023?

To join our team you must complete the following steps:

Choose the state where you want to work

Register on the official website and obtain the address of the headquarters of your interest

Attend on Tuesday, September 19 and Wednesday, September 20 with your documentation at the location you chose.

Where should I register?

In order to find out about Walmart’s job offer, you must enter THIS LINK and perform the steps mentioned above.

Don’t forget to keep your papers in order, arrive on time at the location of your choice and prepare in case you are hired. Good luck!

