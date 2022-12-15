After announcing “DS2”, sequel to DEATH STRANDING, Hideo Kojima and his studio KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS they will team up with Hammerstone Studios and Alex Lebovici to create and produce a game-based film adaptation of what is now in the process of becoming a series.

The film will be financed entirely by Hammerstone and will be produced by Kojima and Lebovici with their respective companies. KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS US and Allan Ungar will play the role of executive producers. The original game, released in 2019 on Playstation 4 and then landed on PC and PlayStation 5features a cast that includes names like Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro and Margaret Qualley, but we still don’t know if the same actors will reprise their role in the film version of the story. This is because the plot and synopsis for the first non-videogame production of Kojima’s studio are currently kept secret: it could be a completely new story set in the universe of Sam Porter Bridges, but which will not see the latter in the lead role. It is not even known yet who will write and direct the film.

Hideo Kojima said the following: “I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios. This is a defining moment for the franchise and I look forward to teaming up to bring DEATH STRANDING to the big screen.”

Lebovici’s words: “We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to team up with the brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima for his first film adaptation. Unlike other big-budget video game adaptations, it will be something more personal and concrete. Our aim is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be like when you have artistic and creative freedom. This film will be an authentic ‘Hideo Kojima’ production.”

