Greece is experiencing “probably” the longest heat wave ever recorded in its history, so it is on “absolute vigilance this Saturday, July 22, 2023, with temperatures expected to exceed 44°C this weekend. Stronger winds fanned several fires around its capital.

Greece is “probably” experiencing the longest heatwave ever recorded in its history, with temperatures expected to exceed 44°C on the weekend of July 22-23. In the center of the country, the weather prediction is that the thermometer will rise to 45°C.

Large fires have hit the country in recent days. Most of them seem contained, but the authorities fear the next heat wave.

Firefighters try to extinguish a burning forest fire near Alaerma, on the island of Rhodes, Greece, July 22, 2023. © Slovak Fire and Rescue Services, Reuters

“We need absolute vigilance (…) because the difficult times are not over,” warned Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “We are facing a new heat wave” and “a possible strengthening of the winds”, which are already fanning several fires in the outskirts of the capital, he added.

A burned house after a forest fire in Mandra, Greece, July 21, 2023. © Louiza Vradi / Reuters

The episode could last until next Thursday and Friday, according to the meteorologist of the private television channel Mega, Yannis Kallianos. “We are probably going to experience a heat wave of 16 to 17 days, which has never happened before in our country,” Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the National Observatory’s Institute for Environmental Research and Sustainable Development in Athens, told ERT television.

A Greek firefighter flees from a forest fire in Kandyli, a settlement near Nea Peramos, west of Athens, on July 19, 2023. © Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP

All the country’s archaeological sites, including the famous Acropolis of Athens, will remain closed during the hottest hours until Sunday, the Ministry of Culture announced.

original note