Cleaners tried to stop the water during a break in a heat pipe at the Vremena Goda shopping center in western Moscow. On July 22, one of the employees told Izvestia about this.

“On the minus first floor. Shop “Globus Gourmet”. Hot water started flowing. We were called as if to hold [воду]. We were called when the flood was already [произошел]to hold water, so that it doesn’t go to a full floor, and we didn’t go into the store, ”said the woman.

On the footage, which was filmed by visitors to the shopping center, it was clear that during the breakthrough of boiling water, employees removed the water.

Another employee of the shopping center, Vlada, noted that there was no warning about the evacuation.

An accident with a breakthrough of hot water occurred in the shopping center earlier in the day. Four people died as a result of the incident. Ten people were hospitalized, they received burns of varying severity. Several other people were examined by doctors at the scene.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons”). Investigators and criminologists of the Moscow Investigative Committee are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the cause of the accident was a break in the internal heat pipeline.