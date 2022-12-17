A milestone celebrated in an extremely…Christmas way. nissan decided in fact to pay homage to the new production record achieved by LEAF by lighting the Christmas tree in Sunderland: the British plant of the Japanese brand saw the 250,000th copy of the iconic electric vehicle leave its production lines, which is why the company has decided to use a LEAF equipped with V2X technology to light up a ten-metre tall Christmas tree and three reindeer by its side right outside the facility.

“With the production of the 250,000th Nissan LEAF, we have achieved a finish line extraordinarywhich demonstrates the experience in the production of electric vehicles gained in our plant over the past ten years – commented Alan Johnson, Vice President Manufacturing at the Nissan plant in Sunderland – Production at the Sunderland plant has been fully electrified this year. In addition to Nissan LEAF, the first mass-market electric car, Qashqai is also joining this year with the unique e-POWER Juke system with an advanced hybrid powertrain. Lighting up the Christmas tree with LEAF is the best way to end 2022”. The celebration of the production milestone, as mentioned, was made possible by V2X technology, which effectively transforms battery-powered vehicles into energy hubs on four wheels perfectly integrated into the electricity grid, thanks to which customers can store energy in the vehicle battery to then power, for example, their own home.

We recall that the Sunderland plant plays a fundamentally important role in the future of Nissan: the Japanese car manufacturer has drawn up an investment plan 1 billion pounds for its UK plant. “The new model for zero-emission automotive production provides a decisive push towards Nissan’s goal total carbon neutrality throughout the life cycle of Nissan products – reads a note issued by the Japanese brand – The experience and know-how acquired through this project will be shared globally, improving the competitiveness of the company”.