The departure of César Montes towards football in Europe has been complicated in recent days. The player from the Rayados de Monterrey made a great performance in the world cup in Qatar 2022 with the Mexican team, which brought him even closer to the old continent, however, and when his departure seemed imminent, everything was complicated by the position of the club .
Prior to the start of the World Cup, the regios and the Espanyol team agreed to a transfer for 8 million dollars for the national defender, however, his good performance in the World Cup led Monterrey to raise the price of Montes, a situation that distanced him of the league. However, everything indicates that the team from northern Mexico has chosen to respect the price agreed more than a month ago, but they condition the form of payment, this being the only obstacle on the way to Barcelona for the ‘Cachorro’.
According to information from Mundo Deportivo, out of respect for the player, Monterrey will accept the agreed 8 million dollars, but it does not want said figure to be paid in installments, something that Espanyol is looking for, to sell its center back and team captain At such a price, the Rayados want an immediate payment in January, a position that they are already analyzing within Espanyol, since they want the Mexican center-back at all costs. It is expected that at the beginning of the following week the movement will be unlocked and it will be defined if the signing materializes or collapses.
#Monterrey #yields #signing #César #Montes #hands #Espanyol
Leave a Reply