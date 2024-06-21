Thermal, electric, light hybrid and soon also plug-in hybrid. Jeep’s decision to market the new Avenger in every possible way it is proving to be a winner: numbers in hand, in fact, the SUV from the US car manufacturer has already crossed the milestone of 100,000 orders. A fact that is anything but trivial for Jeep, which concerns what is in all respects also the best-selling SUV in Italy in 2024.

Record orders for Jeep Avenger

“As we celebrate the remarkable success of the Jeep Avenger, we emphasize that it’s not just about numbers or accolades: it’s about a relentless commitment to offering customers the freedom of choice to satisfy any mobility need and offer an unparalleled driving experience – declared Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep Brand in Enlarged Europe – With an astonishing 100,000 customer orders, the Avenger stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment towards innovation and quality, redefining standards, setting new ones and leaving an indelible mark in the B-SUV segment and beyond”.

Waiting for the plug-in hybrid

As mentioned, the wait is now all for the introduction of the Jeep Avenger 4xe, orders for which are expected in the fourth quarter of this year. It will feature a powerful 48V hybrid system, featuring a 1.2-litre turbo engine producing 136PS, and complemented by two 21kW electric motors placed on both axles. All this, combined with one six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.