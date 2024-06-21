1.49pm – Perez reported that there could be problems with the accelerator pedal due to the understeer he experiences when cornering.

1.48pm – Decimo Piastri, evidently with a different work program.

1.47pm – Perez returns to the pits, the first run for Checo ends.

1.46pm – Throws plates with medium rubber.

1.45pm – Fifth time for Norris, for now he pays for a second on the same tire with Verstappen.

1.44pm – Verstappen pitted a second time to change the front wing.

1.43pm – Hamilton climbs to fourth position, for now the Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari drivers are in the top-6, the McLarens have yet to sign a timed lap.

1.42pm – Verstappen lowers the limit to 1’15″424, Russell improves and pays 268 thousandths.

1.41pm – Passage to the pits for Leclerc to adjust the front wing.

1.40pm – Sainz moves into second position, 31 thousandths behind Russell. Perez was fourth, two tenths behind Verstappen.

1.39pm – Leclerc climbs to third place, six tenths behind Russell, small engine problem for Sainz, resolved immediately.

1.38pm – 1’15″868 on the second lap for Russell, Verstappen is second at 386, but with only one timed fast lap.

1.37pm – For now, Perez is two tenths behind Sainz with the same tires.

1.36pm – Tsunoda is the fastest for now in 1’16″917.

1.35pm – Verstappen also uses hard tires like Russell, so only Piastri with the mediums is not aligned among the big names with McLaren dividing the compounds since this first run.

1.34pm – Perez is also on the track with the hard compound, while Verstappen is still stuck in the pits.

1.33pm – Hard tires for both Leclerc and Sainz.

1.32pm – At Ferrari there will be comparison work in these FP1s. Leclerc has the new wing and the revised bellies, while Sainz has the completely new Ferrari also with bottom and diffuser.

1.31pm – Norris starts with hard tyres, Piastri with medium tyres, Hamilton with hard tyres.

1.30pm – Green light at the end of the pit lane, remember that in these FP1s at the wheel of the Haas there will be Oliver Bearman, leaving room for him is Nico Hulkenberg.

1.25pm – In addition to Ferrari, the other team that has brought large quantities of updates is Racing Bulls.

1.20pm – 28°C the air temperature, 46°C the asphalt.

1.15pm – Analysis of the Ferrari update package.

1.00pm – Another piece of news that shook the paddock was that of the anonymous email relating to the alleged sabotage of Lewis Hamilton by Mercedes.

12.45 – Red Bull prepared the Barcelona-Austria-Silverstone hat-trick with a test in Imola that saw Max Verstappen driving the 2022 RB18.

12.30 – We begin our news with important news that arrived this morning: Flavio Briatore is officially an Alpine consultant in F1.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the first free practice session of Spanish GP 2024.

In Barcelona there is great anticipation to see what the balance of power is on the track on a complete track. There Ferrari must redeem the double zero in Canada and in conjunction with the home race for Carlos Sainz has brought a substantial package of updates.