Activision-Blizzard earned more money from microtransactions in 2021 than it ever has before.

2021 was Activision-Blizzard’s best year ever. The company hit all-time highs in terms of net revenues ($ 8.804 billion), operating income ($ 3.62 billion) and a whopping net income of $ 2.7 billion.

The company generated a staggering 5.1 billion dollars from in-game purchases through its live service titles, which include DLCs, World of Warcraft subscriptions and, of course, lootboxes and cosmetics. These purchases represented 61% of Activision-Blizzard’s total net bookings of $ 8.354 billion.

The record was hit even as Call of Duty Vanguard sales fell. The Activision segment achieved the second best revenue of all time

Looking more closely at Activision-Blizzard’s revenues, it becomes more evident why Microsoft wants to acquire the company. The publisher fits perfectly with the Redmond giant’s ambitions, which focus primarily on live services, monetization and added value to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Source: Tweaktown.