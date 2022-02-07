For Alessandro Pier Guidi, 2021 was a real year of glory and consecration.

After winning the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps in August (in the last 10 ‘) with a fantastic overtaking against the WRT Audi, in the space of 20 days he also achieved success at the 24h of Le Mans.

In October, therefore, the PRO title of the GT World Challenge Europe-Endurance Cup arrived at the wheel of the 488 of Iron Lynx shared with Côme Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen (his colleagues at Spa), to which he added the FIA ​​WEC World Championship in the LMGTE Pro Class. paired with James Calado.

Only one ace was missing from the Piedmontese’s deck to complete the trio and this arrived on Saturday 5 February with the second place centered at the 9h of Kyalami which gave him the PRO drivers title of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, shared with Ledogar.

A trophy that was not at all easy to take home, also because halfway through the race the other Ferrari managed by AF Corse-Francorchamps Motors – the # 71 of Rovera / Fuoco / Nielsen – left the # 51 of Pier Guidi / Ledogar and Miguel Molina alone fighting Audi, causing transmission problems.

The AKKA ASP Mercedes that won the race was unattainable, the Rossa tried to keep the precious place of honor by exploiting the best pace compared to the R8 of Saintéloc and WRT, with Pier Guidi being chosen once again as the last competitor of the turn, to cross the finish line victorious.

# 51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 488 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Like Ledogar, Miguel Molina Photo by: Ferrari

“It was an extraordinary season and I think it will be very difficult to repeat it because, even though we are in 2022, this result is part of last year – comments the new Champion who got out of the car – We have won everything we could win thanks to our fantastic work. done together with Ferrari and AF Corse “.

“For the first time my final stint was uneventful, in fact it was the most … easy title to win! I was able to manage the great advantage and the car even if all in all the conditions were not easy because in the dark the visibility it was very small. “

“The season took the right turn for us at Spa and in the end we won this title thanks to two excellent overtakes”.

Pier Guidi then wanted to thank his fellow adventurers, Molina and Ledogar, underlining that the results achieved also came thanks to the help of Nielsen, who as a strategy Ferrari moved to # 71 in order to give everyone a chance to fight for the title.

“I’m sorry for Nicklas who raced with us all season, but Ferrari’s decision to divide us was logical to try and double the chances of success. Thanks to Miguel and Côme because they rode a splendid race.”

# 51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 488 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Like Ledogar, Miguel Molina Photo by: Ferrari

For his part, even Ledogar can only gloat: “I’m really happy, we shared fantastic moments with Ale. But I admit I have a bit of bitterness because I would have liked Nicklas to be there to celebrate this title with us. We know that retirement is part of the game, but also that he has given everything to try to stand out. This season I got to know him closely and discover a great person, whom I miss now. “

Molina added: “It was very difficult because the track is very dark and you have to get used to these conditions quickly. But the car went very well and I’m happy to have helped my teammates win the title, they did a good job. I am proud of my performance and of having made my contribution to their success ”.

On the other side of the pits, Nielsen can’t help but accept a really bittersweet verdict for him, who together with Rovera and Fuoco had been very fast and perhaps even faster than # 51.

“We were having a great race and our pace was really good, I’m sorry it ended earlier than expected, especially for Alessio and Antonio who competed very well,” says the Dane.

“The problem came suddenly, I no longer had traction, at home we will try to understand what happened. The season is still positive for me with the successes at Spa and Le Mans, as well as the title in the FIA ​​WEC”.

Rovera also made a wonderful debut in South Africa, but he was unable to show off his potential due to his premature retirement, but shone with a big step in the initial stint.

“I liked Kyalami’s somewhat ‘old style’ circuit and, after having worked very well in practice with the team, we were really fast in the race. The pace of our Ferrari was competitive, in the initial stint I was able to push according to the plans, then unfortunately we were forced to stop in Nielsen’s stint “, comments the driver from Varese.

“I am very sorry for Nicklas, who was still fighting for the title, we know that racing is also this and we have to accept the verdict of the track. I will meet with him soon to start the FIA ​​WEC season in LMP2. We look forward to the next ones. commitments and I congratulate the team and my teammates on the other Ferrari, who won the title here at Kyalami “.

# 51 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 488 GT3: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Come Ledogar, Miguel Molina, # 71 AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors Ferrari 488 GT3: Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Ferrari

At Ferrari you can go back to base with great awareness: the 488, even at the end of its cycle, in almost 7 years of life (in which it was also updated with the Evo 2020 package) has proven to be competitive everywhere and ‘reference car since it was presented in November 2015 and in its absolute debut at the 2016 Daytona 24h.

The 296 will soon replace it, but to its credit this vehicle has 107 titles and 429 successes out of 770 races, which will not send it into ‘retirement’ without shedding a few tears of regret.

“The conquest of the drivers’ title for Alessandro and Côme represents the icing on the cake of a memorable season that today we can finally deliver to the archives as the most successful in our history”, declared Antonello Coletta, head of Ferrari’s GT activities.

“It has been a memorable year, which will undoubtedly provide the right push and motivation for a 2022 that will be fundamental for our future. I am very happy for the Champions, they deserved the result thanks to consistently top-level performances.”

“I’m sorry about the retirement of Nielsen’s car because he was having a great race, but I was happy to see how all our drivers celebrated together what is, in effect, our first title in the Intercontinental GT Challenge. “.

“I like to note, however, the 107th title for the 488 GT3: I think it is a historic result to be proud of”.