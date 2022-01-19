The American auction house Mecum Auctions she surpassed herself in the last event held in Florida. TO Kissimmee almost 3000 cars were sold, an impressive number, which led to the collection of a figure equal to 217 million dollars. The psychological barrier of 200 million has therefore been overcome with a margin, and it is an incredible improvement considering that the previous record was at 176 million.

These wagons of money are spread over many cars, it is true, but there were still many rare cars that exceeded one million for their own business. In all, there were 13 millionaires models, of which 10 exceeded, at the exchange rate, one million and 200 thousand euros of expenditure. At the top of the ranking came one Shelby GT350R from 1965, prototype version, driven by the legendary Ken Miles and Bob Bondurant: it is one of the most significant Mustangs in history, and in fact it was sold for a value of 3.75 million dollars. After all, it was the first racing Shelby R-Model built, and the first Shelby Mustang to win a competition.

Bound

90% of the cars on sale have changed owners, and on Saturday 15 January another record was reached, with $ 72 million spent by buyers in a single day. The market for classic cars and super sports cars is undoubtedly in top shape. In this case, Mecum Auctions has the merit of having put together a good choice of cars, including great European innovations (McLaren and Pagani, for example), classic supercars that never cease to amaze (2.42 million euros for a Ferrari F40 are not few) and many American cars, original and customized, which attracted several local collectors.

Here is the top ten of sales:

Make and Model Year Final sale price

(million $) Shelby GT350R Prototype 1965 3.75 McLaren Speedtail 2020 3.3 Ferrari F40 1992 2.75 Mercedes-Benz 300SL 1955 2.64 Hirohata Mercury Custom 1951 2.145 Pagani Huayra 2016 2.117 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster 1967 1.43 White Model 706 Glacier National Park Tour Bus 1936 1.43 Porsche 911 Turbo 1994 1.43 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster 1961 1.375