The deadline for exchanging a driver’s license has been extended (icon image). © Andreas Arnold/dpa

Driving license exchange: The first deadline is extended. Those who have to exchange their driver’s license now have until the summer. The warning money is suspended until then.

Cologne – The driving licenses must be exchanged – at least all those that were issued before January 19, 2013. Therefore, the driver’s license exchange affects thousands of people in Germany. So that the authorities are not overburdened, the driver’s license exchange is staggered. The first deadline now expired on January 19, 2022. However, since there were hardly any appointments available at the registration offices due to the corona pandemic, the exchange period is to be extended to summer 2022.



when the new deadline for the driver's license exchange ends.

If you don't exchange your driver's license, you usually have to reckon with a fine of around ten euros. However, since the deadline is now to be extended, affected drivers can breathe a sigh of relief. No warning money should be sanctioned until a new deadline. This penalty will be suspended until the new deadline.