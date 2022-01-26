Even death can be sustainable. This is what promises and the first company in the world to make human composting available, Recompose. In addition to the traditional methods used to treat human remains, there is now another alternative, recomposition, which transforms the corpse into organic compost.

Recompose, located in Seattle, in the United States of America, is the first funeral home to compost dead bodies. The process takes just 30 days and costs about $5,500. The company’s founder spent several years trying to find an effective solution for treating dead bodies that went beyond traditional methods. So, the technique developed by her has been perfected since 2011.

According to the Recompose website, “After death, the body will be placed in the container on a bed of pieces of wood, alfalfa and straw. During the next 30 days, everything inside the container decomposes thanks to natural decomposition. The compost is removed and placed in a curing vessel for a few more weeks. Afterwards, it can be donated to environmental conservation projects or returned to a designated person.”

Briefly, the body is placed in a container that, together with other organic elements, provides the ideal amount of heat, water, carbon, nitrogen and oxygen, in order to promote decomposition.

As explained by the company, for each body that is composted, rather than buried or cremated, a metric ton of carbon dioxide emissions is saved. Therefore, for the company, its solution is more environmentally sustainable than traditional ones.

The company explains that current funeral practices are environmentally harmful and, for some, psychologically unsatisfactory. When a body is buried in a traditional or cremated cemetery, there is a large amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. In addition, “these practices consume valuable urban land, pollute the air and soil and contribute to climate change”, justifies the company’s website.

